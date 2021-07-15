The divergence between the last crisis and this one has been most stark on the global level. As Daniel Drezner, a professor of international politics at Tufts University, wrote in his book “The System Worked,” people used to think of global governance the way Woody Allen joked about food at Catskills resorts: so bad and, yet, such small portions! In fact, as Drezner documents, global governance functioned surprisingly well during the financial crisis. Countries cooperated, central banks worked together and a downward spiral was averted. He notes that even China was remarkably willing to go along with major international initiatives. Washington played the central role, nudging countries to get in line but also acting in ways that helped others. The economic historian Adam Tooze points out that about half of all the liquidity provided by the Federal Reserve was used by European banks.