Noah Webster: Social media apps are meant to be curated for your liking so you stay on the app longer so you’re always seeing something that you like. But the problem is, if somebody is only shown White creators doing Black people’s dance moves and they’re never shown the people who created the dance, then they’re not even going to know about those [Black] creators. … So that’s where I feel the problem arises. It’s not the [public’s] fault because they don’t know better, but at the same time it’s like, you got to stop hyping these folks if they’re not really doing nothing.