The National Unity Government (NUG) emerged from the massive protests against the coup that have involved almost every element of Myanmar society. The NUG consists of elected officials who managed to avoid arrest, representatives of the minority ethnic groups and prominent members of the protest movement. It is the closest entity the country has to a legitimate representative body embodying the popular will. The detention of Aung San Suu Kyi, the de facto head of the civilian government toppled by the coup, as well as much of her National League for Democracy’s leadership, has opened the door for the next generation of leaders to step up.