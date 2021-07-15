By contrast, the Biden administration has (mostly) been trying to craft more organized, scrutinized, legal pathways to come to the United States. After some prodding, for instance, it eventually raised the cap on total refugees, who are among the most thoroughly-vetted immigrants in the world. It also resurrected and expanded the Central American Minors (CAM) Refugee and Parole Program, which allows U.S.-based immigrant parents or guardians with legal status to petition for their children’s resettlement here so that kids don’t attempt dangerous journeys with smugglers. (Trump had shut the program down.) The administration also increased the visa cap for temporary non-agricultural workers, and has been working to address some of the root causes that are pushing Central Americans to leave their homes.