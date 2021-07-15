And sometimes the excavated aren’t aware that their lives are being turned into ore at all. Such is the case with Alexis Nowicki, whose life served, at least in part, as the basis of “Cat Person.” When the story went viral, friends and family deluged Nowicki with messages asking if it was about her. She recognized some of the biographical details. But the flash point of the story, the reason it went viral — a gross sexual encounter that leads to an ugly breakup — was not at all part of her life. That “Cat Person” became a symbol for the #MeToo movement was unsettling to Nowicki, making her question herself and her relationship with “Charles,” the story’s villain.