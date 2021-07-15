These debates are reviving a perennial question: What do artists owe the people who inspire their work? Even with this new evidence, the answer is the same: It depends.
There are few artists — and few art-lovers, for that matter — who would argue that it’s unethical for artists to ever use biographical details from the lives of real individuals in the pursuit of great fictional storytelling.
Consider Kingsley Amis’s “Girl, 20,” about an aging composer named Sir Roy Vandervane. In his introduction to the NYRB Classics edition of the book, Howard Jacobson suggests that the resemblance between real-life composer Leonard Bernstein and Vandervane “whose descent into voguish [progressive] politics and youth-crazed philistinism ‘Girl, 20’ mercilessly charts” is possibly a coincidence. But it’s a coincidence that, undoubtedly, stung the target.
The cruelty is the point, sometimes. Michael Crichton famously, at least in D.C. circles, created a journalist in the book “Next” named “Mick Crowley” who was revealed to be a child rapist. That name — as well as the character’s alma mater and age and profession — is awfully close to Michael Crowley, who had savaged Crichton’s books in the New Republic. Needless to say, Crowley was not amused.
The way in which Tarantino uses Bruce Lee in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” is slightly different. Tarantino undoubtedly wants to puncture Lee’s mythical status; the director is very much on the side of the stuntmen who were not fond of the martial artist’s penchant for “tagging” the working stiffs forced to do combat with him on film. But his respect for Lee as a symbol of fighting greatness is obvious. The whole point of invoking Lee is to make it clear that if aging stuntman Cliff Booth (played by Brad Pitt in the film) could hold his own against Lee, he could dispatch a trio of murderous hippies with ease.
But there’s something viscerally different about mining the lives of the rich and famous for material and fracking the experiences of the unknown. There can be legal obstacles to making sure the source of a story gets properly compensated. The screenplay for the new movie “Zola” is credited as based on a Rolling Stone article rather than the massively viral thread that made Zola famous because, as it turns out, optioning a thread of tweets is tricky.
And sometimes the excavated aren’t aware that their lives are being turned into ore at all. Such is the case with Alexis Nowicki, whose life served, at least in part, as the basis of “Cat Person.” When the story went viral, friends and family deluged Nowicki with messages asking if it was about her. She recognized some of the biographical details. But the flash point of the story, the reason it went viral — a gross sexual encounter that leads to an ugly breakup — was not at all part of her life. That “Cat Person” became a symbol for the #MeToo movement was unsettling to Nowicki, making her question herself and her relationship with “Charles,” the story’s villain.
“Sometimes, to my own disappointment, I find myself inclined to trust Roupenian over myself,” Nowicki writes. “Had Charles actually been pathetic and exploitative, and I simply hadn’t understood it because I, like Margot, was young and naïve?” This is undoubtedly unfair to Nowicki and a problem that could have been obviated by altering a few key details, such as where she worked or where her first date with Charles took place.
But are the details really the issue here? That they could easily be altered suggests they are not; that there’s something deeper at work here, a violation of intimacy and privacy that transcends little things like place of employment. And yet, much of art is predicated on violation — violating the distance between expectation and outcome. Authors frequently borrow from their own lives, but all our lives are hopelessly connected: Stealing from myself inherently requires stealing from those around me.
The issue calls to mind standards of libel. In America, it’s famously difficult to libel a celebrity; those who are not in the public spotlight have an easier, but still difficult, time pursuing a libel suit. For the purposes of fiction, I wonder if there’s a similar principle to be invoked: Artists should, perhaps, take greater care when mining the lives of those who do not live in the spotlight to avoid having a spotlight thrown on them. But I do fear what we might lose by suggesting artists should never borrow from the lives of those unknown to us. Their perspective and their experiences matter, too.
Read more: