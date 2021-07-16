The coronavirus vaccine is safe, and it saves lives. It is incredibly effective, especially against the risk of hospitalization. The delta variant of the coronavirus, which is spreading here in the United States, is a threat to the health and well-being of anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated, including students. The Washington Teachers’ Union encourages everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine.
Our schools must fully reopen. But my worst fear is that we fail to protect our youths and our community from the still-deadly coronavirus.
We must remember that when we reopen our schools in August, no student under the age of 12 will be fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates are particularly low for kids ages 12 to 15 in Wards 7 and 8, where only 7 and 5 percent, respectively, have received even one dose of the vaccine. This matters for every school community because of the extreme mobility of our student population — only about 27 percent of D.C. students attend their neighborhood school. Students who commute by bus and Metro risk being exposed to the virus and can carry it into their schools and communities.
On June 7, D.C. Public Schools released an update on plans for the reopening of schools in the fall. The Washington Teachers’ Union shares a belief that “the best place for a student to learn is in the classroom,” and our members believe that every student should have the opportunity to attend school in person five days a week in the fall.
However, what are the protocols when there is a positive test in a classroom or school — requiring a student to suddenly quarantine at home for a week or more? It’s hard on everyone, and it creates tremendous disruptions to learning and student mental health. The last thing that educators want to do is see a classroom or our schools close again.
Other than ensuring that everyone in our schools is fully vaccinated, the best protections we can have against the disease are improved ventilation of our schools and continued social distancing. The Washington Teachers’ Union believes that DCPS must ensure that all schools provide acceptable air quality, as defined by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers standard 62.1-2019, and share detailed air quality reports with the public. We have asked DCPS to consider cohorting elementary students, potentially by staggering the start of the school day, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And we asked that DCPS meet social distancing requirements as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to implement weekly testing to prevent the spread of the disease through our schools.
Though returning to school as soon as possible is imperative for the education and mental and physical welfare of children, we must make sure enough is being done to make schools safe for our students in the fall. Without additional mitigations, increases in transmission are likely, this time with more infectious and possibly more virulent variants, resulting in further lockdowns, classroom or school closures and absenteeism.
We must take steps this summer to plan for a safe and effective reopening that minimizes risks to our students and communities and prevents classroom and school shutdowns.