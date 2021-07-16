Other than ensuring that everyone in our schools is fully vaccinated, the best protections we can have against the disease are improved ventilation of our schools and continued social distancing. The Washington Teachers’ Union believes that DCPS must ensure that all schools provide acceptable air quality, as defined by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers standard 62.1-2019, and share detailed air quality reports with the public. We have asked DCPS to consider cohorting elementary students, potentially by staggering the start of the school day, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And we asked that DCPS meet social distancing requirements as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to implement weekly testing to prevent the spread of the disease through our schools.