In the past, the mediator of choice was the United States. The role is still available, if only for the lack of another candidate. A mediator can make proposals that one side wouldn’t trust if it came from the other. A mediator can even use the justifiable deception of presenting an Israeli proposal or Palestinian proposal as its own. Former president Bill Clinton reportedly tried this gambit at the Camp David conference in 2000. One reason it didn’t work may be that Clinton’s deception was poor, the proposals too obviously Israeli.