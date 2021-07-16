The maddening concern, in addition to the scope of the crimes themselves, is whether the city, beyond talking a good game, is capable of shutting down the “cradle-to-prison pipeline” through which too many D.C. youths are conveyed today.
By city, I mean the mayor, her multimillion-dollar Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS), the courts, the D.C. attorney general’s office and the community where children should be learning and growing into responsible adulthood.
Let’s return to grim reality.
On March 12 and 16, less than two weeks before Anwar’s death, boys ages 15 and 14 were arrested and charged in the Feb. 27 armed carjacking of a ride-share driver in the 1400 block of Shippen Lane SE.
On March 25, two days after Anwar died, 13- and 14-year-old boys were arrested in an armed carjacking in the 100 block of 42nd Street NE.
On April 29 in the 300 Block of H Street NE, a driver was confronted by knife-wielding carjackers who took his vehicle and fled. A 15-year-old was arrested July 12 and charged with armed carjacking.
On June 1, a suspect with a gun approached a driver in the 1100 Block of P Street NW, demanded his keys and fled in the car. Eighteen-year-old James Borum was arrested on July 1 and charged with armed carjacking.
On June 6, a ride-share driver in the 3800 block of Ninth Street SE was ordered to hand over his vehicle by a passenger with a handgun who fled in the stolen car. On June 25, a 16-year-old male was arrested and charged.
July has already been a banner month for juvie carjackings.
On July 8, a 15- and a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were charged in an armed carjacking in the 1800 block of Central Place NE.
The next day, in the 1200 block of New Jersey Avenue SE, a driver was assaulted with a stun gun in an attempted carjacking. The suspects were unsuccessful in getting the car, so they fled on foot. Police officers arrested three girls, ages 16, 14 and 12, and charged them with armed carjacking. Police said they were seeking a fourth suspect as well.
Let that sink in: a 12-year-old girl.
And July is far from over.
This week, police shut down an apparent teenage robbery spree. A 19-year-old man, two 16-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were arrested at daybreak Wednesday after having allegedly committed at least 19 crimes, including armed robbery, assault and unauthorized use of a vehicle, between July 3 and July 14, according to WUSA9.
Police said, according to The Post, they were armed with rifles and traveled across the city in a vehicle carjacked in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
These crimes occurred on the heels of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s Feb. 17 announcement of a $15 million Gun Violence Prevention Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that her office dubbed “a first-of-its-kind in the nation to deploy a public health approach to gun violence prevention.”
The EOC, with a soup-to-nuts menu of corrective programs, is aimed at engaging “people most at-risk of becoming a victim or perpetrator of gun violence,” according to the press release — which by definition must include tens of thousands of people who live, work or otherwise spend time in the District.
On top of her multimillion-dollar EOC program, Bowser tacked on another initiative. On June 7, the mayor's office announced a “$59 million investment in reducing gun violence and building safer neighborhoods in the fiscal year 2022 Fair Shot Budget proposal.”
“Fair Shot.” A poor choice of words for a city where homicides are rising for the fourth consecutive year. The District’s homicide count of 101 last week topped the 100 mark six days earlier than it did in 2020, and earlier than it has since 2003, according to The Post.
This month, the now-14-year-old girl who took part in Anwar’s fatal carjacking told D.C. Superior Court Judge Lynn Leibovititz, “I never meant to do it,” and promised, “I will change.” In June, her 15-year-old accomplice said, “No matter how much stuff I’ve been through, I would never intentionally murder someone.”
The younger girl pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, the older to felony murder. They are to be held in DYRS custody until they are 21, where they are expected to receive what Leibovitz called DYRS’s “very intensive services.”
We live in hope.
Commitment is anything DYRS wants it to mean. It could entail placement in a secure detention facility for 10 days, 10 months or whatever DYRS decides. Commitment could also mean placement back home or assignment to a group home or a community-based residential facility. “Locking them up and throwing away the key” would be as impractical as it is immoral. Yes, immoral, unless you don’t happen to agree that most young people — even those who commit serious crimes, should be given chances for rehabilitation.
What is unknown is whether the city is offering more than rhetoric and made-up “sounds and feels good” services. What these youths (and that’s what most are) need is the steadfast attention of committed professionals with extensive therapeutic experience, along with supportive families — and a clerical community that seems to have lost its voice — to help them turn their young lives toward a different path.
Short of that, D.C., build more jails, and look both ways before driving.