While those vaccinated in the United States can feel safer, no one can be sanguine about the world as a whole. In a weekly report, the World Health Organization noted that after nine consecutive weeks of declines around the globe, deaths due to covid began to rise last week and new cases jumped 10 percent. There are now four major “variants of concern” circulating with a “strong likelihood for the emergence and global spread of new and possibly more dangerous variants of concern” that could be even more difficult to control, the WHO’s emergency committee said Thursday. This is the relentless dynamic: As long as the pandemic rages out of control, it can incubate new variants to pose a threat to everyone.