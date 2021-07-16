As a high school student at Briar Woods, I remember such statements from teachers were often followed with snide remarks about their disdain for teaching in a school where the student parking lot resembled that of a designer car lot. Or, worse, aspersions about how even those of us who did not “deserve” to attend college still would on the basis of our parents’ bank accounts instead of merits.
The thing is, in this case, luck was and is a three-way street.
For as lucky as my fellow classmates and I were to receive the education we did in the environment we did, so were the educators teaching us and the parents supporting us. This still holds true today. Loudoun County, like the surrounding Northern Virginia counties, remains a desirable place to teach within the state and nation both because of high salary levels and projected increases as seen in an annual Virginia Department of Education report. This becomes increasingly clear when comparing Northern Virginia educator salaries with those of gutted programs in Southwest.
I’m not saying that teachers should not be paid a livable wage in caliber with all the important purposes they serve, but, rather, that many are not. In the same respect, not all parents can send their kids to local public schools and know that they are receiving an education comparable to that of Loudoun County.
We are all very lucky. The students, educators and parents of Loudoun County, past and present.
If the price for this luck is compassion in the place of apathy and forward-thinking mind-sets in the place of holding on to deeply held falsehoods, then I do not think it’s too high. Along with being among the nation’s wealthiest counties, Loudoun is also becoming increasingly diverse and progressive. This is partly why it was so disheartening to me as a product of the Loudoun County School District to hear that teachers such as Leesburg Elementary physical education teacher Tanner Cross would hide behind the guise of religion when being asked to not diminish the identity of transgender students.
Similarly, the mostly parent-aided backlash to the light-handed implementation of critical race theory in Loudoun County is laughable when you take a look at the actual history of the county. Loudoun County was one of the last Virginia counties to desegregate — an action for which administrators and leaders took roughly half a century to apologize. The connotation was never lost on students that the Douglass School in Leesburg, once the designated high school for Black students when they were not allowed to attend Loudoun County High School, became the county’s alternative school, home to those with disciplinary or substance abuse issues. We are not as far removed from the county’s or state’s sordid past with racism as many of us think.
The bottom line is that today we are all very lucky to be a part of or to have taken part in the ecosystem of Loudoun County Public Schools. It’s time we started to act like it.