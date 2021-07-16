Similarly, the mostly parent-aided backlash to the light-handed implementation of critical race theory in Loudoun County is laughable when you take a look at the actual history of the county. Loudoun County was one of the last Virginia counties to desegregate — an action for which administrators and leaders took roughly half a century to apologize. The connotation was never lost on students that the Douglass School in Leesburg, once the designated high school for Black students when they were not allowed to attend Loudoun County High School, became the county’s alternative school, home to those with disciplinary or substance abuse issues. We are not as far removed from the county’s or state’s sordid past with racism as many of us think.