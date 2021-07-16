As a former Montgomery County executive and a lifelong Democrat, I worked with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the Maryland Department of Transportation to get these projects off the ground.
Fixing traffic should not be a partisan issue. Let’s not forget that the governor’s efforts to address our region’s transportation woes did not come out of thin air; he listened to the collective advocacy of many in the area. In my very first meeting with the governor after his election, I urged him to support the Purple Line and to work on this issue. I was not alone in that effort.
I have also worked with Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) in various capacities for well more than 12 years and know how strongly he wants to end this impasse.
Everyone suffers the consequences of traffic gridlock. And with the region’s population growing, this crisis is worsening by the day.
That’s why, when it comes to fixing Maryland’s traffic crisis, not moving forward just isn’t a practical option. And we can only move forward if we acknowledge some realities about Maryland’s traffic crisis.
First, there is no viable alternative at this point to the billions in private investment dollars raised for these projects. The state can’t generate the sums necessary without significantly reducing other priorities for Marylanders, borrowing from the private markets the vast amounts needed well beyond the state’s reasonable capacity to do so or increasing our taxes to an insane level.
We can also wait for another highly significant infusion of resources from the federal government. If we choose that path and get in line now for those dollars, my 12-year-old granddaughter may get to see her grandkids attend the groundbreaking ceremony.
As a result, it’s flat-out irresponsible to reject public-private partnerships (P3) out of hand. If one believes it is necessary, operational safeguards can be added to the P3, but we should not take it off the table. If public-private partnerships are not part of the solution, then we have no practical solutions in the foreseeable future.
Second, managed lanes don’t just benefit rich people. They benefit all riders. This isn’t about the wealthy rider who can afford to pay the cost of tolls on expanded roads. This is about the single mom riding the bus to work every day who will now have a faster commute at no cost to her.
Letting those who can afford it pay for those who can’t is a win-win, pragmatic and progressive solution.
Third, failure to proceed will have a far-reaching impact beyond just these particular projects. If the state loses billions in private-sector funding, that could put at risk at least 15 important traffic relief projects in the region, including in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Frederick counties.
Fourth, traffic isn’t good for the environment. Study after study has found that traffic congestion is a significant contributor to climate change and, without moving forward in some reasonable manner, we are bound to get more traffic congestion.
I also agree with environmental activists who want to transition to cleaner forms of transportation such as mass transit. But, considering the population in the region, we don’t have the luxury of choosing one form of transportation over another. We can and should do both in reasonable order. This isn’t an either-or proposition. We have plenty of traffic now, and riders aren’t leaving the roads. The answer to climate change is better alternative forms of transportation, not increased traffic.
I’m an optimist, and I still hope and believe that we can move forward and get this done. The future of Montgomery County and the region depends on it.