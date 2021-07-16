Metro’s pedestrian bridge over Maryland 355 (Rockville Pike) has been closed for more than a year, since June 2020. This bridge allows riders to safely cross a dangerous state highway — one that has claimed the lives of too many pedestrians — to access the train station. Senior housing is being constructed with direct access to this bridge, and nearby housing was recently built for people who are differently abled. These housing units were constructed in these locations based, in part, on the premise that it offers a safe commuting option. The irony is that the bridge repairs are projected to be completed in the fall of this year — just when the Rockville Metro station will be closed. Thus, the pedestrian bridge is an apt metaphor to describe Metro’s current construction plans and is reminiscent of the infamous “bridge to nowhere.” It accurately describes where riders who rely on Metro are going during this construction — nowhere.