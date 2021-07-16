Even more galling is that Metro knows that ridership may suffer. A Metro senior government relations officer candidly acknowledged, “With 18-minute headways, that number would triple if all riders continue to ride at current levels — averaging 54 riders per train would mean that riders would be seated next to each other and/or a few standing. From prior experience, we do expect some riders to divert to avoid the longer waits associated with singletracking.” Notwithstanding the obvious contradiction in Metro wanting to lure more customers by purging some of their ridership, the most concerning aspect of the admission is that Metro knew these changes would lead to more crowded trains in an ongoing pandemic.
The main lessons we have learned during this coronavirus pandemic are that maintaining safe distances and masking can reduce the risk of contracting this illness. A more transmissible variant is circulating, putting commuters’ health at an even greater risk. This risk is compounded as more people are inappropriately riding maskless, and enforcement of the federal mask mandate on trains has been nil.
Furthermore, Metro is risking the lives of commuters who literally are working on the front lines of this pandemic. Many of the health-care workers at the president’s hospital (Walter Reed), scientists who have contributed to the development of coronavirus immunizations (National Institutes of Health) and military members who have been deployed to run mass vaccination sites commute on the Red Line. Many of these workers and service members do not have the option to “divert” to other forms of transportation given the limited parking at the Medical Center campus. Ultimately, those essential workers will not be able to safely commute with six feet of space between passengers.
Single-tracking is just the latest of the various blunders that will make it more difficult to persuade people to commute via Metro. Single-tracking is projected to continue through August 2021 followed by a complete shutdown of the Shady Grove and Rockville Metro stations scheduled from September through December. Thus, commuters will then be forced to stomach service that will go from bad to worse.
Metro’s pedestrian bridge over Maryland 355 (Rockville Pike) has been closed for more than a year, since June 2020. This bridge allows riders to safely cross a dangerous state highway — one that has claimed the lives of too many pedestrians — to access the train station. Senior housing is being constructed with direct access to this bridge, and nearby housing was recently built for people who are differently abled. These housing units were constructed in these locations based, in part, on the premise that it offers a safe commuting option. The irony is that the bridge repairs are projected to be completed in the fall of this year — just when the Rockville Metro station will be closed. Thus, the pedestrian bridge is an apt metaphor to describe Metro’s current construction plans and is reminiscent of the infamous “bridge to nowhere.” It accurately describes where riders who rely on Metro are going during this construction — nowhere.
Ideally, these repairs could and should have occurred earlier during this pandemic when ridership was at its nadir. That these repairs are occurring back-to-back while recognizing that it will likely lead to a reduction in the ridership Metro so desperately wants to increase makes no logical sense.
It would be more palatable if it were simply a slight delay in one’s commute. What is concerning is that front-line workers critical to patient care, scientific discovery and national defense are going to be forced to take trains that will directly put their lives at risk, if they can even access them at all.