The potential displacement of thousands of families appears not to have penetrated the collective consciences of Annapolis lawmakers. In its 2021 session, the Maryland General Assembly ignored the pleas of nearly 40 percent of Maryland residents who live in rental housing and the nearly 200,000 at risk of losing their homes. Instead, our elected representatives weakened the language in a bill intended to protect renters, changing “right to counsel” to “access to counsel” and blocked passage of a companion bill to fund the program with modest increases in eviction and civil filing fees. It is ironic that the General Assembly let landlords get away with paying $15 to file an eviction — among the lowest filing fees in the nation — while doing nothing to protect constituents’ legal rights.