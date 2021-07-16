The potential displacement of thousands of families appears not to have penetrated the collective consciences of Annapolis lawmakers. In its 2021 session, the Maryland General Assembly ignored the pleas of nearly 40 percent of Maryland residents who live in rental housing and the nearly 200,000 at risk of losing their homes. Instead, our elected representatives weakened the language in a bill intended to protect renters, changing “right to counsel” to “access to counsel” and blocked passage of a companion bill to fund the program with modest increases in eviction and civil filing fees. It is ironic that the General Assembly let landlords get away with paying $15 to file an eviction — among the lowest filing fees in the nation — while doing nothing to protect constituents’ legal rights.
Another bill, the COVID-19 Eviction and Housing Relief Act, would have established a statewide rent relief fund and prohibited eviction filings for tenants owing less than $600. It would further have required the state to collect detailed eviction data to inform policymakers. This bill was also eviscerated and eventually killed.
After a year of pandemic isolation, as businesses reopen and many people’s lives return to normal, thousands of renters, especially low-income working families, have barely survived the pandemic’s cataclysmic damage to the service economy. Without help, recovery for these working families is just a mirage.
On June 30, the White House convened an Eviction Prevention Summit to open a conversation on what is likely to be a major crisis facing millions of Americans far into the future. Sponsored by the Biden-Harris administration’s Domestic Policy Council, the summit focused on the critical need for eviction diversion programming, legal representation for renters facing eviction court and expedited rent relief programs in states and local municipalities. Recent data show that only $1.5 billion out of $25 billion in federal rent relief authorized in December has been released.
We agree with the major recommendations of the summit, especially creating eviction diversion in the courts, but the emphasis is too narrow, and the administration’s lifting the CDC eviction order July 30 creates a premature race against the clock that may ultimately backfire.
We understand the White House’s desire to spur state and local government bureaucracy to speed relief, but the policy needs to focus on its intended purpose: keeping working families in their homes long enough to recover economically.
Rental housing turmoil foreshadowed the pandemic and the eviction crisis. Five years ago, Matthew Desmond, director of Princeton University’s Eviction Lab and author of the seminal work “Evicted,” described growing rental housing instability that was ejecting unusually large numbers of people of color from their homes, permanently scarring their lives and further widening our nation’s racial divide.
At the summit, Desmond urged the need to support renters early in the eviction process, and we agree. But Desmond’s “early” begins just before a renter receives a “notice to quit, or vacate.” This is not early enough.
A renter may face any number of challenges before receiving threatening letters from a landlord, property manager or lawyer. Early support is critical to avoid the eviction pipeline.
If the numbers are a credible predictor, whole communities may suffer humanitarian costs that far exceed a family’s having to move. Evictions strain mental health, lower academic achievement for children and raise costs for homeless shelters, social services and crime prevention, among other consequences. Evictions also risk the spread of the coronavirus.
Absent steps by the White House and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to extend eviction protection orders, we urge the following:
- Establish diversion programming in courts to delay eviction cases for those awaiting relief, to connect renters to relief and to give renters and landlords time to develop alternatives to eviction.
- Use federal dollars to support early, direct outreach and guidance to hard-hit rental communities to inform renters of their rights and connect them to resources.
- Create municipal eviction crisis task forces of key government employees whose mission is to act swiftly and regularly report rent relief progress directly to responsible executives.
- Encourage municipalities and the courts to share eviction data so that renters who receive eviction summonses are automatically connected to rent relief programming.
- Stabilize rents. This is no time for market-rate rent increases to further push renters into debt or homelessness. The Montgomery County Council has a bill before it to extend emergency rent stabilization through next spring.
The eviction crisis can be minimized if we recognize and act on it as a true crisis and align national, state and local programs and courts together, rather than allow them to act independently of one another to the detriment of the communities they serve. In the end, eviction prevention benefits renters and landlords and keeps our communities whole.