Crouse’s ethical lapse was an astounding one. In mid-June, her byline appeared on a story about how Phelps, winner of 23 Olympic gold medals, relates to his successors in the U.S. swimming program. Though he retired from the sport five years ago, he “exchanged isolation for outreach, sprinkling instruction and advice like the pope blessing his flock with holy water. As a mentor, he has found a way to pull this U.S. team along in his wake without getting wet,” wrote Crouse from the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha.