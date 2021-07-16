Though Crouse was set to travel to Tokyo to cover the Olympics, she won’t be making the trip, per the Daily Beast.
Crouse’s ethical lapse was an astounding one. In mid-June, her byline appeared on a story about how Phelps, winner of 23 Olympic gold medals, relates to his successors in the U.S. swimming program. Though he retired from the sport five years ago, he “exchanged isolation for outreach, sprinkling instruction and advice like the pope blessing his flock with holy water. As a mentor, he has found a way to pull this U.S. team along in his wake without getting wet,” wrote Crouse from the U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha.
A July 9 Sports Illustrated profile noted that Phelps was “working on a book with Karen Crouse of The New York Times that he says goes into greater detail about his struggles outside the pool.” Four days later, the Times attached this editor’s note to Crouse’s Omaha piece: “After this article was published, editors learned that the reporter had entered an agreement to co-write a book with Michael Phelps. If editors had been aware of the conflict, the reporter would not have been given the assignment.”
It’s unclear at this point what further steps the newspaper may take with regard to Crouse’s status at the Times. Sources tell the Erik Wemple Blog that the conflict has caused an uproar at the paper and that Crouse’s supervisors in the sports department are furious about the episode. Asked Friday morning about Crouse’s status, Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha responded, “We are currently investigating. No conclusion has been reached.”
The gobsmacking aspect of this whole saga lies in the very text of Crouse’s June 15 story on Phelps. It’s not just that the piece puffed Phelps’s past achievements. It’s that Crouse set out to document Phelps’s enduring impact on the future of the sport. Behold this paragraph, for instance:
Inside the CHI Health Center Arena on Tuesday, Phelps’s influence could be seen in the long strokes and high hips that Luca Urlando maintained on the final 50 meters of his preliminary swim in the 200-meter butterfly. Urlando, a 19-year-old from Sacramento, caught Phelps’s attention when he broke his 17-18 national age-group record in the event. That was two years ago. Phelps since has reached out with technical and tactical tips that Urlando used Tuesday night to advance to the final by tying for the fastest time recorded in the semifinals.
Or this one:
Phelps’s influence on these trials was palpable from the start when, in the first event, Chase Kalisz shook off a two-year slump to win the men’s 400 individual medley. Kalisz, 27, is like a little brother to Phelps, who has known him since he was 6.
How was Crouse planning on covering all these swimmers’ Olympic quests when she had an agreement to co-write a book with their mentor? Put another way: After she entered into the book arrangement with Michael Phelps, Crouse wrote a story illustrating why that was such a bad idea.