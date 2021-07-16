Democratic capitalism, for all its shortcomings, remains the greatest engine of widely-shared prosperity the world has ever known. History rendered judgment on this question in the momentous year of 1989, when communist regimes in Europe began to fall. Yet today both democracy and capitalism are under siege from populists of the left and right, around the world, and in the country whose economic and political model seemed vindicated by the Cold War’s result: the United States. [Read more]