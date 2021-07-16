Moreover, the months-long outpouring of such obnoxious, antediluvian expressions by some who profess loyalty to VMI only reinforces persuasive evidence that the school’s culture is in dire need of a sea change. Without such a change, a consensus will likely form that the nation’s oldest state-supported military college has become an embarrassment to Virginia — and that the state’s ties to the school must be severed.
VMI’s new superintendent appears to grasp the peril facing his institution, which is also his alma mater. Retired Army Maj. Gen Cedric T. Wins, who took the reins as the college’s superintendent last year, responded to reporting in The Post — detailing sexual assaults and online misogyny at the 1,700-student campus — by terming the allegations “repugnant.”
Accounts by The Post’s Ian Shapira are outrageous. They include blatantly sexist social media derision directed at a rising senior, Kasey Meredith, named this spring as VMI’s first female student military commander; other current female cadets who described on-campus incidents of sexual assault, including rape, by fellow students; school officials who responded apathetically to such complaints; and online ridicule, apparently posted by cadets, in response to reports of sexual assault.
Much of the offensive chatter from VMI appears on Jodel, a social media app featuring anonymous postings that is the college’s de facto bulletin board, and an echo chamber for snarky intolerance. The Jodel postings may not reflect the majority at VMI, but at the least they reveal a vocal minority contemptuous of the idea that the college should be a welcoming place for women and cadets of color, who were admitted to VMI later, and with more controversy, than at most other formerly all-White, all-male colleges. (The battle over allowing women to attend the college was resolved in 1996 by the Supreme Court.)
VMI is not alone among U.S. institutions of higher education struggling with sexism and sexual assault. Various studies have cited alarmingly prevalent on-campus accounts of various forms of nonconsensual sex. The postings on Jodel suggest, however, that the incidents at VMI arise amid a culture that tends to indulge leniency and indifference in the face of such incidents, even if the college’s policies and procedures forbidding it are strict.
An independent investigation ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat who himself is a VMI alumnus, concluded this spring that VMI fosters a “racist and sexist culture.” The college’s reputation has suffered a grievous, self-inflicted blow, and the need for reform is clear. That message was reinforced by state Sen. Janet D. Howell (D-Fairfax), chairwoman of the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee. Without “rapid changes,” she said, slashing the school’s state subsidy is now a real option.
