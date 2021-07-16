Much of the offensive chatter from VMI appears on Jodel, a social media app featuring anonymous postings that is the college’s de facto bulletin board, and an echo chamber for snarky intolerance. The Jodel postings may not reflect the majority at VMI, but at the least they reveal a vocal minority contemptuous of the idea that the college should be a welcoming place for women and cadets of color, who were admitted to VMI later, and with more controversy, than at most other formerly all-White, all-male colleges. (The battle over allowing women to attend the college was resolved in 1996 by the Supreme Court.)