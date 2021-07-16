The gig economy in the United States grew out of the promise of autonomy, flexible working hours and an ability to make as much money as one wanted to put in the time for. But as that gig economy grew — and then debuted on the stock market — these companies, like most who answer to their shareholders and corporate interests, made their workers their last priority. They squeezed us for everything they could, and workers have no recourse or power to demand better pay or working conditions — that’s the “freedom of choice” that opponents of the PRO Act want to preserve.