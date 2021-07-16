He would be right if his definition of a healthy economy entailed ever-growing corporate profits and executive compensation as workers like me struggle to make ends meet.
In 2020, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi’s compensation totaled more than $12 million. That was after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the ride-sharing industry and represented a 71 percent decrease from what he made in 2019. Meanwhile, because drivers, including me, are classified as “independent contractors” and not actual employees of companies such as Uber and Lyft, we are deprived of basic labor protections afforded to employees under federal law, as well as reliable wages and benefits such as health insurance or paid leave. Working in the Virginia and D.C. area, I made hardly enough money to cover gas and repairs to my vehicle.
The gig economy in the United States grew out of the promise of autonomy, flexible working hours and an ability to make as much money as one wanted to put in the time for. But as that gig economy grew — and then debuted on the stock market — these companies, like most who answer to their shareholders and corporate interests, made their workers their last priority. They squeezed us for everything they could, and workers have no recourse or power to demand better pay or working conditions — that’s the “freedom of choice” that opponents of the PRO Act want to preserve.
There are numerous falsities about what the PRO Act would do for workers. The truth is, close to half of all U.S. workers who are not in a union would join one if they could, and public support for unions includes nearly half of all Republicans, two-thirds of independents and more than 70 percent of millennials nationwide.
The argument that workers in the gig economy would lose flexibility is simply untrue. In fact, a union contract could secure flexible working conditions for independent contractors — but on workers’ terms.
Mr. Warner has been parroting a common misconception that the PRO Act would act as an employment law similar to one in California to force independent contractors, consultants and freelancers to become employees of a company and lose their independent status.
That is also untrue. Employment status itself would not be altered. But the PRO Act would make it harder for employers to misclassify workers as independent contractors for the sole purpose of denying them protections and benefits and denying them the ability to organize a union with the protection of federal labor law.
Labor protections for ride-share drivers such as me don’t exist right now, and by not supporting the PRO Act, Mr. Warner is siding with big tech over the interests of working people.
For many of us, the phenomenon of the gig economy — having to hold multiple freelance or independent contractor jobs at one time — didn’t just happen. It’s the result of these companies squeezing their workers to save on costs and boost their earnings. For some, being a freelancer may be an intentional choice, and under the PRO Act they would be able to continue doing that. But I would trade my dismal and unreliable paycheck for a guaranteed 40 hours a week with health insurance any day.
The only thing the PRO Act would “infringe” would be the power of tech executives to rake in billions by forcing workers like me to face the “flexibility” of low wages and zero benefits or paid time off.