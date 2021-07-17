Law and Justice’s leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has said “media in Poland should be Polish”; his acolytes say they are trying to protect against Polish news organizations falling into the hands of Russia or China. But TVN, which operates more than a dozen channels in Poland, is owned not by an authoritarian government but by Discovery, a private U.S. company. Though often at odds with the European Union, Law and Justice portrayed the United States as Poland’s most important ally during the administration of President Donald Trump and lobbied for a permanent U.S. military base in the country. Now the government seems to be waging what some Poles are describing as a “Cold War” against the Biden administration: In addition to the move against TVN, the foreign ministry is reportedly resisting the White House’s nominee for ambassador to Poland, Mark Brzezinski.