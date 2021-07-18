And — ready, aim, fire — from the coalition: “One place where the gunfire was ignored was a mile and a half north of Nationals Park — at the United States Capitol where Republican Senators are blocking life-saving measures while the gun violence epidemic rages. The inaction of Republicans has created this nightmarish reality; a nation flush with guns and few resources directed to the communities who need it most. These very lawmakers who shamelessly block life-saving policies to address gun violence are the same ones politically blaming others for the carnage their neglect has created.”