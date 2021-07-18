Asked on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether “Republicans need to stop questioning the vaccine and start pushing it instead,” Ohio Sen. Rob Portman ducked. “The vaccines are a miracle,” he replied, before crediting former president Donald Trump for their development.
On “Fox News Sunday,” Portman’s colleague Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) correctly framed the problem as “choosing between vaccination or accepting higher rates of death.” Yet, bizarrely, he blamed distrust of the vaccines not on the many Republican voices raising doubts about them, but on “partisan comments coming out of the White House regarding next Jim Crow laws, or people like Senator Schumer and the White House not cooperating on a bipartisan bill.” How exactly Americans make a mental link between infrastructure negotiations and a lifesaving vaccine went unexplained.
Then again, Portman and Cassidy were only following the example of their caucus leader, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Though the Kentucky senator professes to be “a huge fan of vaccination,” when asked about lawmakers such as Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) raising doubts about vaccines, McConnell claimed that “I can only speak for myself.” Because if there’s one thing McConnell is known for, it’s his inability to control his caucus.
A few Republicans are speaking up as the case count rises. “We have these talking heads who have gotten the vaccine and are telling other people not to get it,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. “That kind of stuff is dangerous, it’s damaging, and it’s killing people.” Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called the politicization of the vaccines “moronic.” But these few voices are trying to fill a void left by their counterparts.
In this vacuum of silence, right-wing voices such as Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spread lie after lie about vaccination efforts. And Republican governors such as Kristi L. Noem (S.D.), Ron DeSantis (Fla.) and Mike Parson (Mo.) have encouraged “personal responsibility” or sown fears about government efforts to vaccinate more Americans. Never mind that those governors got their shots months ago. Never mind that, according to some estimates, nearly half of South Dakotans have been infected, or that Florida’s daily case average has quadrupled in the past month. The residents of their states will have to bear the risks, for the good of the governors’ poll numbers.
This pernicious campaign is working. The most recent Washington Post-ABC poll found that 29 percent of Americans probably or definitely won’t get vaccinated, up 5 points from the last survey, in late April. Forty-seven percent of Republicans said they likely or definitely wouldn’t get vaccinated, compared with just 34 percent of independents and 6 percent of Democrats. The ideological split is, if anything, more obvious: 46 percent of conservatives probably or certainly set against vaccination, vs. only 21 percent of moderates and 16 percent of liberals.
Not all vaccine hesitancy is due to red vs. blue politics, to be clear. The broader anti-vaccine movement that existed before the pandemic remains depressingly prevalent. Some haven’t gotten vaccinated because they simply don’t see it as urgent — whether they are young people who mistakenly believe they’re not at risk, or poorer Americans who may not have the time or flexibility to get vaccinated. And there are many Americans who may be hesitant thanks to disinformation and hoaxes spread on social media platforms such as Facebook.
But, as the Post-ABC poll shows, those groups are likely a minority of the unvaccinated. What makes vaccine resistance among Republicans different is that it’s being fanned for partisan gain and right-wing media profit. The result will be hundreds and hundreds — if not thousands — of avoidable deaths. But for those Republicans who stay passive like McConnell, indulge in silly whataboutism like Cassidy, or openly fan the flames like Noem, DeSantis and others, one can only conclude they see this toll as acceptable.
