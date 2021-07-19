Another billionaire with stars in his eyes, Elon Musk, traveled to New Mexico to see Branson fly. His rocket company, SpaceX, is in a whole different league. His hardware puts a payload into orbit — orders of magnitude more complicated than a suborbital hop. So far, he has flown 10 astronauts to the International Space Station under contract to NASA. The company plans to launch the first private orbital flight this fall. Musk has not given himself a ticket to ride on his own rocket yet, but he has apparently bought his way onto the waiting list for a ride on Branson’s.