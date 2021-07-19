And our government’s steam-powered technology makes getting the benefit harder. If families filed their taxes in 2020, they’re already getting their checks in the mail or through direct deposit. But if they didn’t (as is the case for many of the poorest families, who had minimal taxable income), they must apply through the Internal Revenue Service’s creaky “non-filer portal.” And that website is available only in English, does not work on cellphones and is the opposite of intuitive — all significant obstacles, especially for those who could use the benefit most. Some estimates suggest the digital shortcomings of the IRS — an agency kept on a strict gruel-and-water budget by Republicans for years — mean that 90 percent of children whose parents don’t regularly file taxes may not be set up to receive their benefits. Memo to the White House: Get this fixed.