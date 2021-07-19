You wouldn’t know it from his infuriating paeans to the filibuster, but Manchin isn’t a staunch supporter of it because that’s what his constituents demand. It’s not like people run up to him at the Kanawha County Fair and say, “Joe, don’t you ever let them reduce the 60-vote threshold to invoke cloture!” He does this because his political identity is built on restraining Democrats; the filibuster is just an instrument to that end.