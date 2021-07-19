A job change put me in Upper Marlboro and kept me outside the rush-hour congestion of D.C., but also kept me out of the dating scene. From my base in Columbia, I got to know Baltimore better: Sunday Orioles games at Camden Yards with friends and hanging out in Federal Hill, Fells Point and Canton. In between, we had great barbecues on the deck at home — partly because Columbia didn’t have much to offer 30-somethings in the 1990s.