A battle has been brewing in the school districts around our nation’s biggest cities for the past year. On one side are parents who saw incompetent school boards and administrators harming children by ignoring science and keeping children locked out of schools where they suffered emotionally, physically and mentally. On the other side are the school board members, superintendents and their union benefactors who saw the parents as a nuisance or uninformed rubes who should have little say in the education of their children.