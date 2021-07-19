For a few moments, rumors raced through the stands of an active shooter inside the stadium, triggering pandemonium that spilled onto the field, literally; some fans and players’ family members leaped from their seats near home plate onto the grass while others dove for cover. Outside the park, on the third-base side, bullets struck three people, including two occupants of one of the cars and a fan who had just left the stadium and was waiting for an Uber. The game was postponed.