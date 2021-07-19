In the past week, I thought about the turmoil into which Moïse’s death would plunge the country. I thought about the silence and indifference that our cries of protest could not pierce. The great powers are still trying to impose their view, supporting a government that the majority of the population rejects. Our protests went largely unnoticed by the international community and foreign media, who for many reasons decided we were not worthy of their front pages. After all, there was no earthquake, no coup d’état, simply thousands of people taking to the streets, willing to die to denounce violence and corruption in a small nation that, from its creation, showed the world the true value and meaning of liberty.