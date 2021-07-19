Biden’s immigration policy has been the polar opposite of former president Donald Trump’s almost from Day One. In February, the administration announced it would reintroduce Obama-era policies, known among critics as “catch and release,” that allowed people with claims of asylum to remain at large within the United States until their hearings. In June, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ended Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy that forced refugees from Central America to stay in Mexico while their claims were heard. Now there are reports that Democrats plan to include a provision in the upcoming reconciliation bill that would grant amnesty to millions of people living in the United States illegally. It does not matter how many times Vice President Harris tells migrants “do not come”; would-be migrants increasingly see that the administration has no intention of matching those words with deeds.
There are many reasons for these people to want to come. The United States is opening up its economy thanks to the success of its covid-19 vaccination program. Vaccination rates in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras are dramatically lower. The wage gap between the United States and countries with large levels of migrants is also rapidly increasing, as wages inch upward for the type of low-skilled jobs that migrants from these places typically seek. Desperate employers are also offering $1,000 signing bonuses for workers. Guatemala’s minimum wage, by contrast, amounts to $2,700 a year.
Democratic efforts to raise the federal minimum wage and otherwise push more income to lower-skilled workers would only exacerbate this problem. Only staunch enforcement of the immigration laws would likely overcome the temptation to come to the United States. Human nature being what it is, it would probably take a long, consistent period of unwavering enforcement until people from poverty-stricken Central America stop making the thousand-mile trek.
There are some pretty simple solutions to the problem if someone wants to solve it. End “catch and release.” Build sufficient temporary shelters to house those who come here without authorization. Dramatically expand hiring for the U.S. Border Patrol. And, most importantly, institute mandatory use of E-Verify by employers so that only people legally in the country can work. Change wouldn’t happen overnight, but within a few months, people who want to come north would learn the golden ticket to prosperity is out of reach. The fact that Biden is unwilling to entertain any of these options speaks volumes.
Events may soon force Biden to act to stem the tide. Texas recently asked the federal government to stop releasing apprehended migrants because it violates the nation’s covid-19 regulations. People coming to the United States from abroad are normally required to either show proof of a recent negative coronavirus test or quarantine for 14 days. Migrants apprehended for illegally crossing the border face neither requirement. With infections rising again and health experts worried about yet another covid-19 surge, it’s not a good look for Biden to exempt undocumented immigrants from these regulations.
Economic reasons should also push Biden to reverse course. Low-skilled workers in the United States have been falling behind for years. They need a tight labor market to force employers to pay them more. Biden’s unwillingness to seriously enforce our immigration laws loosens the labor market for the foreseeable future. That hurts all low-skilled workers, especially Hispanic U.S. citizens trying to make their way up the economic ladder. Democrats who were shocked that Trump and Republicans did as well among Latinos as they did in 2020, especially in counties near the Mexican border, should be less surprised when Biden’s policies drive more of them to the GOP.
Biden will soon have to choose between U.S. workers and his party’s left. Those who supported former Trump’s impeachment urged Republicans to choose country over party. On immigration, Biden should choose country, too.
