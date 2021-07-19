In many cases, the removal of Confederate statues, imagery and names from public spaces across the South has left voids in their place, as if no apt replacements were available for those divisive symbols. Langston and his trailblazing career prove the opposite. One of the first handful of Black graduates of Oberlin College, he was an abolitionist, attorney, activist and diplomat; he represented the United States in both Haiti and the Dominican Republic. At a time when opportunities for public service were all but foreclosed to Black Americans, Langston managed to make a mark, and leave a legacy, that endure.