The symbolism that attends the struggle for racial justice and recognition could hardly be better served than by paying tribute, as the newly named roadway does, to John M. Langston, a man who, in the words of his biographer, “was Obama before Obama.” A century and a half before, as it happens.
Langston, born in 1829 to a well-to-do White planter and a formerly enslaved woman of Native American and Black descent, was a constitutional scholar who was, it is widely thought, the first African American elected to public office in the United States — a local clerkship in an Ohio township, in 1855. A stirring speaker of elegant bearing, he was also the founding dean of Howard University’s law school, the nation’s first for Black students, and later the first African American elected to Congress — from Virginia, in 1888 — before Jim Crow tightened its grip in the South.
In many cases, the removal of Confederate statues, imagery and names from public spaces across the South has left voids in their place, as if no apt replacements were available for those divisive symbols. Langston and his trailblazing career prove the opposite. One of the first handful of Black graduates of Oberlin College, he was an abolitionist, attorney, activist and diplomat; he represented the United States in both Haiti and the Dominican Republic. At a time when opportunities for public service were all but foreclosed to Black Americans, Langston managed to make a mark, and leave a legacy, that endure.
In Arlington his name also graces a high school, a community center and a civic association. More people may take the time to look it up once it is emblazoned along Arlington’s portion of Route 29, on markers at 74 intersections and on eight large signs above and alongside the road.
The county deserves a hat tip for a thoughtful choice, and the exhaustive process to reach it. An advisory citizens group was commissioned to consider alternatives for the roadway, named for Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee a century ago. It received more than 180 suggestions, from the obscure to the whimsical to the anodyne — “Main Street” was one unexciting contender.
Ranked-choice voting narrowed the roster to five, and the first-place finisher — Mildred and Richard Loving Avenue, in honor of the couple who fought to overturn Virginia’s law outlawing interracial marriage, in the 1960s — was eliminated based on objections from the family. (The Lovings cherished their privacy and would have demurred at a highway named for them, their grandchildren said.)
John M. Langston Boulevard, elevated from the No. 2 position, won the day. In doing so, it reminds a fractious country of its best self, and its most inspirational possibilities.