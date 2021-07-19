Specifically, this investment will relieve congestion and improve travel times for both free and toll lane users, allow carpoolers free use, provide $300 million for transit and facilitate express bus service between key regional job and activity centers such as Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Silver Spring, Tysons and Reston.
Already burdened with one of the nation’s most congested highway networks, our metropolitan area is expected to add 1 million jobs, 1.3 million residents, and 3.7 million daily trips by 2045. The express lanes network ensures such growth can be accommodated, focused and accessed in an equitable way for auto and bus commuters.
The congestion-relief benefits of this project alone will be transformational for everyday American Legion Bridge and I-270 commuters. After the project is completed, people driving in the free lanes will save an average of 40 hours per year, and toll-lane drivers will save an average of 75 hours annually. For many thousands of residents, that is the equivalent of one to two workweeks per year of not being stuck in soul-crushing traffic.
Additionally, HOT lanes will improve the efficiency of this important transportation corridor by allowing for reliable transit service in each direction on the American Legion Bridge and I-270 while incentivizing more HOV trips. In Virginia, the Interstate 95 HOT lanes carry more people per lane than the free lanes during the morning rush hour, and Beltway carpooling increased 550 percent since the Interstate 495 HOT lanes opened. Maryland is likely to see similar results.
The project also increases the number of jobs accessible by automobile and transit for residents in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. When the National Capital Transportation Planning Board added the express lanes project to the region’s long-range plan in 2018, many of the communities along the Maryland Beltway that have been identified as areas for equity emphasis by the board saw a dramatic increase in the number of jobs accessible within a 45-minute commute.
According to the region’s most recent commuter survey, 58 percent of all commuters, 64 percent of those with household incomes less than $60,000, and more than 60 percent of Black and Hispanic commuters drive to work alone. If equitable access to opportunity for all is truly a regional priority, we need to ensure transportation improvements make it easier for more people to get to work and find new jobs using their primary mode of commuting. Maryland’s HOT lanes project meets that standard.
This project will strengthen our economy, expand equitable access to opportunity and create thousands of new good-paying jobs for our community, including an extraordinary commitment to hire Maryland minority-owned businesses for 26 percent of a $3.7 billion contract. Now is the time to move forward with this game-changing improvement for our region.