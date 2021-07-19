According to the region’s most recent commuter survey, 58 percent of all commuters, 64 percent of those with household incomes less than $60,000, and more than 60 percent of Black and Hispanic commuters drive to work alone. If equitable access to opportunity for all is truly a regional priority, we need to ensure transportation improvements make it easier for more people to get to work and find new jobs using their primary mode of commuting. Maryland’s HOT lanes project meets that standard.