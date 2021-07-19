“You are one of the reasons people can’t stand the media,” said Wolff to Stelter. “Sorry.”
Watch the video: Wolff didn’t seem too terribly sorry.
Good thing, then, that he happened to have been right. “People,” indeed, cannot stand the media because of Stelter. Two of those people just happen to have prime-time hosting slots on Fox News, where they call the CNN host bad names and play dirty tricks on him. And people do indeed distrust news media, as Gallup surveys regularly remind us all.
The attempt by Wolff to saddle Stelter with this apparently ignominious legacy shall not go unnoticed. It marks the maturation of a towering cliche of our media-drenched times: This is why everyone hates the media, or some variation thereupon. Below is a mega-paragraph surveying this common form of punditry and highlighting all the reasons why people hate/can’t stand/don’t trust the media. It’s because:
- Headlines have “have almost nothing to do with the actual story.”
- The Post allegedly mocked Sonny Perdue, Trump’s agriculture secretary, for having prayed for rain.
- CNN ran a headline on its website saying, “Biden lays out brighter vision for America.”
- Journalism doesn’t properly reflect popular beliefs and attitudes, such as when staffers at “elite outlets” use the word “Latinx.”
- “60 Minutes” edited out key comments from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on covid vaccine distribution.
- Journalists are ethically blinkered, shallow, incurious and pretty bad at their jobs.
- CBS News botched the story about George W. Bush’s service in the National Guard.
- Fox News slammed Major League Baseball for moving the All-Star Game from Atlanta but then quieted down because Fox Sports is carrying the game.
- There are many outlets that don’t have high standards and prestigious histories.
- There’s a lack of local coverage, and people feel that journalists don’t have “skin in the game.”
That’s a sampling, mind you — nothing at all comprehensive. But it contextualizes the cleverness of Wolff’s claim: Grand proclamations citing one reason or another for people hating the media are all but irrefutable. Plug in Stelter, clickbait headlines, conflicts of interest; plug in cable news contributor contracts. They all work just fine. Stelter’s response to Wolff’s criticism all but confirmed the dynamic: He laughed and said, “You’re cracking me up.”
Wolff was right, too, that Stelter’s show is a tad repetitive. Such is the hazard of working a beat on which Fox News alternates among tendentious falsehoods, outright lunacy and hateful, racist content. Cover all the offending instances and you lapse into predictability. Ignore all the offending instances and you abdicate coverage of an ongoing threat to American democracy. Fun choice, huh?
Fox News, of course, slams CNN whenever the slightest opening presents itself. The networks’ media-distrust warfare is notable in light of a Gallup finding from 2020. When the organization asked people what organizations/individuals they think of when asked about “the news media,” CNN and Fox News were the top two responses. It’s a relationship built on nonstop bashing, which gets us back to the point: One possible reason why people hate the media is that media is telling them to hate the media.
It’s a baked-in dimension of every night on cable news, and it trickles down to social media. People, at this point, would rather explain why they hate the media than why they love their spouse or a sunny day.
Then again, Wolff might find the reason if he looks in a mirror. When promoting a book about former president Donald Trump in 2018, Wolff was pressed by an interviewer about insinuating that Trump was having an affair. Flustered, Wolff suddenly claimed audio problems and stopped answering questions. Journalists ducking questions about their work — now that’s why people can’t stand the media.
