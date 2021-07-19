Fox News, of course, slams CNN whenever the slightest opening presents itself. The networks’ media-distrust warfare is notable in light of a Gallup finding from 2020. When the organization asked people what organizations/individuals they think of when asked about “the news media,” CNN and Fox News were the top two responses. It’s a relationship built on nonstop bashing, which gets us back to the point: One possible reason why people hate the media is that media is telling them to hate the media.