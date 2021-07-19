But we already knew the former president was unfit for office and a threat to the republic. What truly makes these accounts so disturbing is that then and to this day, virtually the entire Republican Party accepts him as its leader. There is no direction he might give or position he might take that would be sufficient to provoke a mutiny.
His attempts to pressure Vice President Pence and state election officials to reverse election results should have trigged a bipartisan show of strength and an emphatic defense of our democracy. Instead, a majority of the House Republican caucus signed onto a brief to disenfranchise millions of voters, and mendacious Republicans such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) attempted to block the process of tabulating electoral votes even after a violent insurrection. Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the Atlantic reported last month, “believed that if he openly declared Biden the winner, Trump would be enraged and likely act to sabotage the Republican Senate campaigns in Georgia.” And it has never ended, despite the horror show revealed in the slew of richly reported books. The works deprive Republicans of any reasonable excuse for continuing their fealty to him.
In refusing to impeach him after the Jan. 6 insurrection, perpetuating the “big lie” of a stolen election, playing down the violent attack and refusing to investigate it through a bipartisan commission, Republicans have paved the way for future violence should the MAGA crowd not like the next election. Their utter refusal even now to act in the country’s interest should remove any doubt that whatever parliamentary rules and norms were designed for a system with two decent, pro-democracy parties are entirely inapposite when confronting the current GOP. Rep. Liz Cheney’s retort to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) during the insurrection (“You f------ did this”) is applicable to her entire party.
(That the Republican Party is no longer compatible with norms and rules should surprise no one. We knew this going all the back to McConnell’s decision that Democratic presidents never get a Supreme Court pick when he is majority leader and Republicans always do.)
And that brings us to the current bizarrely off-kilter national conversation about the filibuster. Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) would have us disregard all of this history. Oh, reasonable Republicans can still be found! Oh, the Senate can still operate with a 60-vote threshold. This is the way it’s always been. No, no and no.
We know there is no reasonable measure to protect democracy (e.g., election reform, a Jan. 6 commission) that Republicans would accept. And we know they harbor not a shadow of a doubt that they will continue to follow the authoritarian nut that brought the nation to this point. So of course a requirement for 60 votes will not work when one party continues to imperil democracy.
One anti-democratic domino falls after another: the Jan. 6 attack, Republicans filibustering a commission to investigate the violence, a spate of voter suppression laws, a Supreme Court decision that continues to gut the Voting Rights Act and fake election audits that are now eight months old. President Biden has rightly observed this unfolding nightmare — the sabotage of democracy — is the great test of our time.
If the Supreme Court had not decimated voting rights laws or if Jan. 6 had not occurred or if Republicans had finally rejected the anti-democratic former president or if they had not positioned themselves to reverse election results or if they had not signaled their staunch aversion to debating any voting rights bill, there might be some argument to retain the filibuster. But none of these things occurred. The only plausible salvation for voting rights is federal legislation passed on a party-line vote.
While Biden (who has known Manchin for years) might be lying low for now so as not to make the West Virginia senator even more intractable, the president must let Manchin know that the filibuster cannot take precedence over voting rights. If Biden believes the preservation of democracy is the test of his presidency, he is obligated to signal to his West Virginia friend at least in private: “If we cannot get 10 Republicans for your own slimmed-down voting reform bill (including minimum standards for audits to protect election integrity), we will do what it takes to pass voting protection. We will work around the filibuster.”
If that is not the case, both Biden and Manchin will bear the consequences of their refusal to act, including the collapse of reliable, accepted election outcomes and the permanent phenomenon of post-election violence. That, by Biden’s own telling, would be utterly unacceptable.