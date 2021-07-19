While Biden (who has known Manchin for years) might be lying low for now so as not to make the West Virginia senator even more intractable, the president must let Manchin know that the filibuster cannot take precedence over voting rights. If Biden believes the preservation of democracy is the test of his presidency, he is obligated to signal to his West Virginia friend at least in private: “If we cannot get 10 Republicans for your own slimmed-down voting reform bill (including minimum standards for audits to protect election integrity), we will do what it takes to pass voting protection. We will work around the filibuster.”