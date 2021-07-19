Five months after Johnson spoke, the president signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law, making the promise of America accessible to its Black citizens at the ballot box. And yet, the headline on the epic essay on the Voting Rights Act by the Atlantic’s Vann R. Newkirk II sums up perfectly where we are as a nation: “American democracy is only 55 years old — and hanging by a thread.”
The right to vote is under assault in the states and being curtailed by the Supreme Court. Efforts to safeguard the franchise through federal legislation are going nowhere. And Black women are getting arrested at peaceful protests for voting rights. Lewis used to call that particular action “good trouble.” This is why I can’t help but feel that America is once again at what Johnson called the crossroad of history and fate, especially because all of this is happening one year after Lewis’s death.
The spirit of that great man and reminders of him are everywhere of late. “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation” by John Lewis hit bookstores on July 13. The USNS John Lewis was christened in San Diego on July 17 before the Lewis family and a congressional delegation led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Also in attendance was Michael Collins, who spent nearly 21 years working with Lewis as his chief of staff.
In a Zoom conversation hours before the San Diego ceremony, Collins told me he worked with Lewis in his final days to finish three projects meant to cement his legacy. One was the exquisite Jon Meacham biography released after Lewis’s death entitled, “His Truth is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope.” Another is a forthcoming biography by David Greenberg. (Disclosure: I spoke with Greenberg for his book.) “Carry On” is the third.
“This one is not a political book. It’s not a memoir of the movement. This is really the congressman in his own words,” said Collins, who noted that the recorded interviews that would become “Carry On” were done with his longtime editor between April and June 2020. Collins told me they finished after Lewis’s visit to Black Lives Matter Plaza on June 7, 2020, a visit that I got to witness with my own eyes and will remain one of my many treasured memories.
“They talked about just basically who John Lewis is,” Collins said. “The core of the man. … What makes John Lewis smile? What are his favorite things he likes to do? What does he think about people?” During segregation and the civil rights movement he joined to end it, Lewis endured hardship and unspeakable violence. Yet, he harbored nary an ounce of hatred.
“He didn’t hate people. He hated the practices and the principles,” Collins shared. “He tried to change those courses of action by going after those things, not the people. And that’s why he could see people for who they were, not for what they did.”
This is among many reasons Meacham rightly dubbed Lewis “a genuine saint.” But even saints have fun. “He loved people and he loved people for who they were, but he didn’t hesitate to talk about them, either,” Collins said with a laugh as he described what Lewis might say behind closed doors.
Collins is now the director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs for Vice President Harris. Protecting voting rights is another tough task given to her by President Biden. That Harris is carrying on the life’s work of Lewis with Collins at her side is a convergence of history and fate not lost on Collins.
“This was not planned, there was no orchestration here. At the time I joined in April, the vice president wasn’t assigned the task of voting rights,” Collins told me. As for the Lewis legacy, Collins remarked how the congressman never allowed him to exercise his duty to say no to every request for his boss’s time. “‘Michael, I want to be used for good,’” Collins said Lewis would tell him when he complained people were just using the civil rights icon for their own purposes. “Well, that’s my goal. My goal is to make sure that he gets used for good.”
