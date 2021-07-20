Georgia issue: The state was denounced by many for its ban on handing out food or drink to people waiting to vote. Similar laws can be found New York and Montana. But even if a state doesn’t specifically ban the practice, anti-electioneering laws, including those in Illinois, bar it implicitly. Election officials are not in a position to monitor every interaction with a waiting voter to see if it crosses the line into an attempt to influence. Illinois prohibits electioneering within 100 feet of voting sites; my policy in Tazewell County is that if you’re not there to vote and you’re not an authorized person, you’ll be asked to leave. If Donald Trump himself had shown up last fall and started handing out water bottles at a polling station, I would have had him removed.