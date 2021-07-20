There are two major problems with the governor’s plan: the layout and the financing.
The problems can be solved more efficiently and cost effectively, and that is what I’ve been proposing. On the I-270 corridor, the road must be improved from Frederick to the American Legion Bridge, yet the governor’s plan stops at the Intercounty Connector. His plan does nothing to address the huge traffic jams going south in the morning from Frederick and northern Montgomery County, nor does it relieve traffic congestion going north in the evening, where it would create a massive jam when the lanes are reduced by two after the ICC interchange.
This is not good planning. Montgomery County’s proposal would build two reversible lanes now and set back bridge abutments to accommodate future additional lanes if needed. Our plan addresses the need now; the governor’s plan includes two more lanes that aren’t needed now (and may not be needed later given the rise of telework), drives the cost higher than it needs to be and drives up tolls.
Our plan is a complete solution, now, for the entire length of the corridor. Similarly, we’ve discussed reversible lanes on the section of the Beltway from the I-270 split to the bridge. There are other construction alternatives that don’t push the road into environmentally challenging areas or into backyards. It can be done — and I know that because some of the losing bidders offered such alternatives.
We have asked for support for mass transit, including bus-rapid transit, on our county thoroughfares — Wisconsin, Connecticut and Georgia avenues and where the Corridor Cities Transitway is planned. These roads suffer serious traffic congestion, which means that cars exiting the Beltway go nowhere fast once they get onto our local network. Transit would reduce congestion and improve time for commuters getting off 495, where they now are slammed into a wall of congestion.
And congestion pressure would be further reduced if the state expands MARC, as has long been discussed, to get as many people as possible out of their daily car commutes from Frederick to Hagerstown and Cumberland. Rail would provide a straight shot to major locations in the county and terminate at Union Station in D.C. It’s hard to imagine that this would not be attractive to many drivers coming from 40 or 50 miles away — if regular service at reasonable headways were provided.
Then there’s the financing. The governor’s plan has Transurban borrowing the money for more than it would cost if the state borrowed it, then paying Transurban a premium for doing the borrowing. This project is designed to be as expensive as possible while achieving nothing that couldn’t have been achieved at a lower cost. Transurban’s tolls would make this a road where the benefit that could accrue to our taxpayers is limited by the price of admission, which will be too expensive for the average driver.
Though most state toll facilities are designed to cover construction and maintenance costs, the governor’s proposal is divorced from those costs. In fact, Hogan never had the state do an evaluation of alternative financing strategies.
The president’s infrastructure plan has changed the game. It was created for projects exactly like this and includes a bridge infrastructure fund. We’ve asked if we would be eligible but were told that the state must ask for an evaluation. So, the governor is forging ahead with an overly expensive financing plan that will result in outrageous tolls, yet he has shown no interest in working with the federal government to obtain funding that would reduce project costs and result in lower tolls or make it possible for the state to finance without tolls, which I’m sure most people would prefer.
Between the unwillingness to be as cost effective as possible in the design and his unwillingness to seek funding possibilities that could reduce the costs and potentially minimize tolls, there is plenty of room to improve the project. Montgomery County remains willing to do just that.