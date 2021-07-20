The president’s infrastructure plan has changed the game. It was created for projects exactly like this and includes a bridge infrastructure fund. We’ve asked if we would be eligible but were told that the state must ask for an evaluation. So, the governor is forging ahead with an overly expensive financing plan that will result in outrageous tolls, yet he has shown no interest in working with the federal government to obtain funding that would reduce project costs and result in lower tolls or make it possible for the state to finance without tolls, which I’m sure most people would prefer.