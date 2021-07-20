While hostage negotiations are separate from the nuclear talks, a deal on one is unlikely without the other. Hostages’ families had hoped for good news before Iran’s Aug. 5 inauguration of a new ultraconservative president with limited experience overseas. But after six rounds, the talks are paused indefinitely, and Iran is steadily approaching what Malley calls the “tipping point,” where its nuclear know-how will make it impossible to return to the terms brokered in 2015.