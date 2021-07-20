If U.S. businesses were allowed to operate in Cuba, they would have no choice but to participate in the regime’s exploitation of Cuban workers. Under Cuba’s foreign investment laws, foreign investors in Cuba cannot do business with private citizens; they can do business only with the regime. Foreign businesses are also not allowed to hire Cuban workers directly or pay them in dollars. According to a report from the University of Miami’s Institute for Cuban and Cuban-American Studies (ICCAS), foreign investors “have to turn to state owned work agencies to provide them with workers. These labor agencies are owned and regulated by the state. They choose and assign workers to the various joint venture companies. They pay workers in Cuban pesos while receiving payment in Dollars and/or Euros.”