It is certainly true that Facebook has no compulsion to act because it enjoys legal protection against any suits based on content on its platform, thanks to the now-infamous Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Moral and patriotic appeals have fallen on deaf ears.
Even if it wanted to, the government could not force Facebook to take down life-threatening disinformation. That does not mean it is powerless; Congress could conceivably pass legislation that requires greater transparency in how Facebook applies its terms of service and reveals how its algorithms push users into more radical interactions. Other than that, the government can only bring public pressure on social media companies and warn consumers, as the surgeon general did last week, about the threat of vaccine disinformation. Values-driven stockholders and employees can also increase pressure.
More important, the problem is far wider than Facebook. Indeed, focusing on the network misses the most culpable figures: right-wing politicians, right-wing disseminators of disinformation in traditional media, and communities that adopt and wallow in conspiracy theories. Quite simply, a right-wing, anti-truth syndrome encompasses not only anti-vaccine disinformation but also the “big lie” about a stolen election. The only solution to this problem is to expose the worst offenders and try to spread public media literacy.
Private groups and journalists covering media can quantify the amount of disinformation spewed by various actors. Congress can theoretically sanction its members who spread life-threatening lies. But if the experience with the last president taught us anything, it is that fact-checking and any other information from “elites,” experts and non-MAGA Americans will fall on deaf ears. And while White House reporters suggested the Biden administration should invite the previous president to do a public service announcement to help encourage vaccination, anti-vaccine hysteria has gone well beyond the former president, who has tried to claim credit for vaccine development.
The war on truth and fascination with conspiracy theories did not start or end with the former president, but he did supercharge and weaponize lies as no other American president has ever done. That, in turn, undermined our democracy; heightened xenophobia, anti-Semitism and racism; and imperiled the health and lives of the MAGA base. That phenomenon — not Facebook — is the source of the political insanity. Ultimately, it is media consumers and voters who will determine whether right-wing politicians and media prevail.