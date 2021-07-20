As White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly said on Monday, the administration is not at “war” with Facebook but with the virus. “It’s up to social media platforms to determine what their application is of their own rules and regulations," she stressed. “And so we just certainly raise where we have concerns about information that’s inaccurate that is traveling out there in whatever platform it’s traveling on.” Later in the briefing, she reiterated that “there are a range of entities, platforms, media organizations, public officials who all have a role in combating misinformation.”