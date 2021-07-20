The alliance between Hannah-Jones, Howard and a group of donors and foundations was a great example of how people and organizations that are largely White-led (and thereby have most of the money in the United States) can support Black-led organizations and initiatives. Black-led organizations don’t have to change their missions or operating structures to emphasize racial equality and to avoid catering to the racist instincts of some politicians — they have been doing that for decades. And it’s not just that the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF), Color of Change, the Ebenezer Baptist Church and other such organizations will defend the interests of Black people. Defending Black people nearly always coincides with defending the interests of other people of color, lower-income Americans of all races and others who face discrimination or marginalization. For example, if they are successful, the lawsuits that LDF is filing against GOP-passed voting laws will make it easier for everyone to vote, not just Black people.