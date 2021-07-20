Would it irk the younger generation of middle-aged gals to hear that they’re not as tough as their older sisters and foremothers were? Perhaps boomers were unlucky in their placement on the great feminist timeline, thinking as they did that being tough was essential to equality. In my first newsroom job in the late 1970s, I was one of only three female reporters. We all felt the waves of testosterone swirling around us, and did what any self-respecting, necktie-wearing plebe would do: We tightened our corsets, pulled up our big-girl breeches and became guys — cussing, smoking and slogging beers into the wee hours because that’s what the boys did. And because, of course, it was outrageously fun.