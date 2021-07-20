Scientists and the intelligence agencies are split between two competing theories: that the virus spilled over naturally to humans from animals or that the outbreak resulted from an accident at one of the labs in Wuhan that were studying bat coronaviruses. For more than a year, congressional Democrats have resisted any investigation into the origins of the pandemic; they are still wary of even discussing the lab leak theory, primarily because the Trump administration endorsed it. Some scientists initially labeled it a conspiracy theory — even though other scientists believe the lab leak theory to be plausible, even likely.