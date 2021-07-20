The Blue Dog Coalition, a group of foreign-policy-minded moderate Democratic lawmakers, sent a letter last week to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), as well as their Republican counterparts, requesting they establish the commission. They want it to follow the structure described in a bill introduced by Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), a co-chair for the Blue Dogs, and John Katko (R-N.Y.), that would include five members appointed by each side. The body would expand the scope of the Biden administration’s ongoing investigation, covering all aspects of the pandemic, and produce a report that would have bipartisan credibility.
The Biden administration hasn’t said what comes after its 90-day intelligence review. Murphy, a former Pentagon official, told me in an interview that it’s the job of policymakers and lawmakers to take whatever analysis the intelligence community produces and incorporate it into larger U.S. government process.
“We have to build on what the intelligence community is working on,” she said. “Let’s be really honest. Ninety days isn’t a whole lot of time to get to the bottom of something the Chinese Communist Party is trying to obscure.”
Scientists and the intelligence agencies are split between two competing theories: that the virus spilled over naturally to humans from animals or that the outbreak resulted from an accident at one of the labs in Wuhan that were studying bat coronaviruses. For more than a year, congressional Democrats have resisted any investigation into the origins of the pandemic; they are still wary of even discussing the lab leak theory, primarily because the Trump administration endorsed it. Some scientists initially labeled it a conspiracy theory — even though other scientists believe the lab leak theory to be plausible, even likely.
Last week, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there had been a “premature push” to dismiss the lab leak theory. He criticized the WHO’s own study team for not investigating it more thoroughly. CNN reported last week that top Biden officials now believe the lab leak theory is “as least as credible” as the natural origin theory.
The fact that Biden publicly stated that both theories are plausible and warrant investigation, Murphy told me, means that Democrats should be open to both possibilities. Determining how the outbreak started is one crucial element in evaluating our preparedness and our response, she said.
“From a Democratic perspective, given the president’s leadership in this area, we are not backing away from seeking the facts about the origins of the covid-19 virus,” she said. “We should follow all the leads to whatever conclusion there is and just get the facts.”
There are other covid-19 origin investigations in Congress going on right now, all by Republicans. For example, Republicans on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have been trying to secure documents related to the U.S. collaboration with the Wuhan labs from the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the State Department. But without Democratic support, those agencies have largely ignored the GOP’s requests.
There is also a House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, led by House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.). But Clyburn has refused to include the origin of the virus in the panel’s work, so its Republicans have begun holding their own hearings on the issue. The Senate’s recently passed China legislation, called the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, mandates that the U.S. government report to Congress on the origins of the coronavirus, examining both the natural spillover and lab leak theories.
Murphy said that if these investigations are to have any credibility with the American people, both parties have to be on board — even if that might seem impossible in our current political environment.
“We need to set aside partisanship on this because that just empowers the Chinese,” she said. “Both Democrats and Republicans agree that China is a rising threat. This is a core element of understanding that threat.”
The WHO has failed to persuade the Chinese government to allow a real investigation into how the outbreak started. The Biden administration has not said whether or how it will pressure Beijing to play ball. But Congress is not going to just give up on solving the deaths of more than 600,000 Americans. It’s an urgent matter of national security and public health.
As the Blue Dogs’ letter states: “The Chinese government will predictably object to this effort to learn the truth. Its objections should be noted and then disregarded.”
