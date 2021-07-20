Their opponents tried to deride them as “sewer socialists” — a term Seidel, his successors and their supporters soon would proudly adopt. Now, chapters of the ref, the Working Families Party and other progressives propelled by the energy of the Bernie Sanders presidential campaigns are gaining traction at the local level and recalling sewer socialism’s proud history.
In Buffalo, India Walton, running as a democratic socialist, defeated a four-term incumbent in the Democratic primary for mayor, propelled by local activists and those of the Working Families Party and the Democratic Socialists of America. In Richmond, Calif., a small working-class community outside San Francisco with a population that is 80 percent people of color and a large immigrant community, the Richmond Progressive Alliance has succeeded in electing a majority slate to the city council while battling Chevron to counter the poisonous effects of its local refinery and force it to pay its fair share of taxes.
And in Somerville, a Boston suburb of about 80,000 people, a slate of seven candidates, endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, is campaigning as “sidewalk socialists” seeking to win a city council majority, with the primary in September. As reported by Max Chapnick in Current Affairs, their campaigns focus, not surprisingly, on the concerns of daily life — affordable housing, public safety and climate change. Their platforms call for creative uses of public authority to meet pressing community needs — a stark contrast from traditional candidates, dominated by the business community, who too often starve public services on the way to privatizing them. One of their proposals is a municipal service to shovel the sidewalks — a vital service for the elderly in this Northeastern city. They also cite policies that have been adopted by progressives in nearby cities, such as Lawrence’s free bus program and Cambridge’s basic income pilot program.
Needless to say, running as a socialist generates fierce opposition. In Buffalo, the defeated mayor is launching a write-in campaign to stop Walton, supported by much of the business community and Republican leadership. In Seattle, Amazon poured $1.5 million into a failed attempt to defeat Kshama Sawant, who has led the effort to raise the minimum wage and force better conditions for Amazon’s workers. In Richmond, Chevron shoveled $3.1 million into municipal elections against the socialist candidates. Across the country, most of the progressive candidates coming from the Sanders campaigns and movements such as Black Lives Matter chose to run as progressives rather than socialists.
With their success, these socialists are challenging the political shibboleths of the conservative era of the past decades. Their platforms focus on innovative uses of government power to serve working and poor people — as opposed to efforts to privatize and deregulate. And, in an era when political parties have been reduced to little more than money machines, these candidates come from a base of organizers who are building independent organizations that do what vibrant political parties would do — reach out to recruit new members, organize volunteer and civic activities, provide political education, and then identify and support candidates who are responsible to them.
Donald Trump’s ersatz populism on the right and President Biden’s ambitious agenda have one thing in common: The realization that the market fundamentalism of the past decades has failed most Americans. The cascading threats we now face from catastrophic climate change to Gilded Age inequality can be addressed only by the active and creative use of public power. At the local level, these sidewalk socialists may represent a movement whose time has come.
