It is important to note that these policies took effect even though the addiction crisis was raging — and still is. Worse, they were motivated not by science but by misconceptions about addiction and — yes — contempt for people who use drugs. The lazy formulation posits that “some people say” needle exchanges enable drug use. This is often followed with claims that such programs attract crime (not true) or pose a moral hazard to communities. In reality, making drug use more difficult doesn’t make addiction go away. That only makes it more dangerous. The challenge is to balance drug enforcement policies with strategies to keep people with substance-use disorder safe while, if possible, steering them toward treatment.