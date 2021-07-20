With that recognition should come extraordinary caution — not just about declaring victory in the United States — but about next steps. Yes, governments must mandate among their troops and their employees that they be vaccinated as a condition of remaining in the service or in government employ. But we can’t demonize neighbors we may need to persuade down the line. We can’t spend all the public funds we may need later to survive another shutdown. We must rebuild credibility among the public health agencies where vast damage to trust has been done. We need new, non-politicized leadership to be credentialed — preferably by both parties’ leaders — so that if and when the new pandemic arrives, we will have trusted sources of guidance.