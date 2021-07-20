Even safe GOP states such as Idaho, Nebraska, Montana and Oklahoma cut taxes this year. Oklahoma focused on business cuts, lowering the corporate income tax by a third, from 6 to 4 percent, while Idaho emphasized individual tax cuts in passing the largest tax cut in state history. Montana’s tax cut is especially notable since it combines a small income-tax cut in 2022 with a much larger one that takes effect in 2024. That larger cut would reduce marginal rates for everyone and make the first $24,800 of income tax-free for a married couple, saving even middle-income families hundreds of dollars a year. Perhaps not coincidentally, 2024 is when Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) is up for reelection. Wealthy GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte, who was estimated to have a net worth of $189 million in 2020, might like the idea of running against Tester with the wind from a big tax cut in his sails.