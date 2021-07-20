So far this year, at least 14 Republican-controlled states have approved significant tax-cutting measures. Arizona’s gargantuan effort — which is estimated to cost the state roughly $1.9 billion a year when fully implemented, more than 10 percent of the state’s annual revenue — is easily the most ambitious. Most Arizonans will pay only a 2.75 percent state income tax when the full cut takes effect in 2023, while the wealthiest will pay only 4.5 percent, well below neighboring California’s top marginal rate of 12.3 percent. Arizona Republicans clearly hope this will tempt the college-educated, upper-income voters who switched to vote Democratic in recent years to come back into the fold.
Other historic swing states have approved significant income tax cuts this year. Ohio’s tax cut reduces rates for all Ohio taxpayers and eliminates the state’s top bracket, which currently levies a 4.8 percent marginal rate on all taxable income over $221,301 a year and a 4.4 percent rate for the second-highest bracket of incomes greater than $110,651. The new law’s top tax rate would be only 3.99 percent for both of those brackets. Every Ohioan who pays taxes will pay less, and those who earn six figures annually will save hundreds — and in some cases, thousands — of dollars per year.
Iowa’s GOP governor and GOP-controlled legislature took a slightly different route. They phased out the state’s inheritance tax over five years and accelerated personal income tax cuts passed in 2018 so that they occur in 2023. The income tax changes cut rates for all nine of the state’s brackets, with those making $100,000 a year or more saving the most.
The political calculation among Iowa Republicans is likely the same as in Arizona, even though Donald Trump’s margin in Iowa as a whole barely budged from 9.4 percent in 2016 to 8.2 percent in 2020. As in other states, Iowa’s well-to-do regions shifted significantly against Trump, with the state’s highest-income county, Dallas, moving from a nine-point Trump margin in 2016 to only a two-point win last year. Cutting income taxes will presumably remind these voters why they backed Republicans.
Other GOP-run swing states have enacted more modest tax cuts. Georgia increased the standard deduction for all income-tax payers saving married couples up to $63 a year. Florida added a third sales tax holiday, which Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) promptly christened Freedom Week. New Hampshire cut business taxes and moved to phase out its income tax on interest and dividends over five years. These cuts aren’t big, but they signal Republican priorities going into an election year.
Even safe GOP states such as Idaho, Nebraska, Montana and Oklahoma cut taxes this year. Oklahoma focused on business cuts, lowering the corporate income tax by a third, from 6 to 4 percent, while Idaho emphasized individual tax cuts in passing the largest tax cut in state history. Montana’s tax cut is especially notable since it combines a small income-tax cut in 2022 with a much larger one that takes effect in 2024. That larger cut would reduce marginal rates for everyone and make the first $24,800 of income tax-free for a married couple, saving even middle-income families hundreds of dollars a year. Perhaps not coincidentally, 2024 is when Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) is up for reelection. Wealthy GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte, who was estimated to have a net worth of $189 million in 2020, might like the idea of running against Tester with the wind from a big tax cut in his sails.
The political effect of tax cuts is always hard to measure. The Trump tax cut didn’t seem to register in the 2018 midterms, as affluent voters moved sharply against the GOP. Tax cuts can also turn toxic if they are seen to starve popular programs of funding, as was the case in Kansas in the mid-2010s. But voters also don’t seem to mind getting a little more in their paychecks if states seem well-funded. Democrats will surely remind voters of their disdain for Trump. By 2022, though, voters might care more about their bottom line than about someone who’s no longer in power, no matter how unsavory they find his antics.
Many Republicans want to get back to GOP basics after four years of the Trump show. Budgets permitting, it seems 2022 will give many Republican-run states a chance to do that.