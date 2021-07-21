His hands-off approach to the Justice Department and selection of Attorney General Merrick Garland has, to the dismay of many law-and-order Never Trumpers and Democrats, resulted in neither prosecutions of the former president and his senior staff nor any comprehensive review of the department’s conduct over the past four years. Refusing to hold former government officials accountable is a mistake and an invitation for future abuses. Fortunately, the inspector general is looking into discrete subjects, but this is no substitute for a full review. Garland still has time to consider a range of charges against the former president and his senior advisers if the facts and the law warrant; the question is whether he has the will.