Biden’s initial plan, you may recall, called for more than $4 trillion in investment for a wide variety of initiatives that were very loosely related — building roads and bridges and Internet grids on one hand, offering subsidized child care, expanded tax credits and an array of climate proposals on the other. All of this the White House bundled together under the broad heading of infrastructure.
From the start, though, the White House found itself stuck in a kind of legislative escape room. In the Senate, Republicans and Democratic moderates would negotiate only on a more limited bill focused on physical infrastructure projects, so getting Biden’s expansive proposal through the Senate was a nonstarter.
But in the House, with its narrow Democratic majority, numerous Democrats made clear they wouldn’t support any infrastructure bill that didn’t include all the climate and social programs (some of which, I’d argue, are more essential than the roads and bridges).
So even if Biden could nail down a compromise plan in the Senate, it was doomed to die quickly in the House.
Biden’s only available solution here was to break his massive program into two measures that would proceed on separate tracks. One, having to do with actual infrastructure, would be negotiated with Republicans in the Senate to assemble a filibuster-proof majority. Meanwhile, the other, encompassing climate and social investments, could be pushed through by a simple majority vote, using the blunt-force budgetary tool known as reconciliation.
So far, so good — at least given the hand the president had been dealt.
But then Biden did something ill-considered. Instead of just taking credit for a tentative compromise on infrastructure and getting behind a totally separate measure for social spending, he kept insisting that the two things were inextricably linked.
The White House referred to the first part as “physical infrastructure” and the second as “human infrastructure” — two sides of the same legislative coin.
In adopting this rhetorical framework, Biden was bowing to leftists in his party. They love this term “human infrastructure,” nonsensical as it is, because they think describing all that spending as “infrastructure” somehow makes it more palatable to voters who are skeptical of government programs generally.
Well, maybe. The problem, though, is that lumping the two things together has made it seem as though Biden — whose personal brand is premised on the idea that he levels with everyone — is trying to have it all ways at once. He’s telling the Senate he backs a compromise plan, while at the same time telling House Democrats that he’s going to ram through everything they want.
You can argue that language doesn’t matter in a negotiation this complicated — that if Republicans walk away from the compromise bill, it won’t be because of Biden’s rhetoric. But I can’t remember seeing a president try this maneuver before.
How is any Republican supposed to go home and defend a vote for an infrastructure compromise if the president is going to turn right around and pass a second “infrastructure” measure along party lines, restoring all the other stuff he wanted in the first place?
It’s proving hard enough to find agreement on how to pay for the package, without then asking Republicans to vote for a deal that’s going to make them look like they got played.
This was an unforced error, potentially costly, and it could have been avoided simply by decoupling the two bills and calling both plans what they actually are.
Biden could have said that he had decided to back a single, bipartisan bill to spend more on infrastructure in one shot than the country had seen in generations — no small achievement. And then he could have pursued a totally separate series of crucial investments — call it the “prosperity agenda” — that have nothing to do with infrastructure.
That would have been a more honest approach, and it would have given Senate Republicans a lot more political cover to support the bipartisan agreement that right now hangs in the balance.
As it is, Biden’s public strategy here seems a little too cute, an effort to give everybody the infrastructure plan they want by appearing to compromise and not compromise at the same time.
Maybe it all turns out fine in the end. But in politics, as in life, trying to have things both ways rarely does.
Read more: