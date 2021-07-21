The nation has long underinvested in both physical and human infrastructure and has been slow to respond to the threat posed by climate change, with mounting economic consequences. The bipartisan infrastructure deal and reconciliation package help address this.

Greater investments in public infrastruc­ture and social programs will lift productivity and labor force growth, and the attention on climate change will help forestall its increas­ingly corrosive economic effects. Moreover, the policies being considered would direct the benefits of the stronger growth to lower-in­come Americans and address the long-run­ning skewing of the income and wealth distribution.