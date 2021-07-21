At the same time, the United States has confirmed it is allowing Iran to use previously frozen funds to pay Japanese and South Korean companies. U.S. officials frame this more as a favor to allied countries than to Iran. But such moves, which can be seen as a reprieve for Tehran, are a kick in the gut for people such as Babak Namazi. His brother and ailing 84-year-old father were hostages at the onset of the nuclear deal reached under President Barack Obama, and remained so when President Donald Trump left it in 2018. They are still hostages today.